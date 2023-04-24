100 Women Who Care met on Feb. 1 at 14th Star Brewery for its first quarterly meeting of 2023.
At that meeting, a check for $2875.00 was presented to The Josh Pallota Fund, a non-profit which helps local veterans and which was the charity selected at the meeting in November. 100 Women was also later able to receive a 50% matching amount from a foundation which resulted in an additional $1437.50 to Josh Pallota.
In February, “Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” a non-profit which supplies new beds and bedding for children was selected to receive 100 Women’s contributions and a check will be presented at the May meeting. They also have been approved for a 50% match of whatever 100 Women raises for them!
One Hundred Women Who Care is a “giving circle” organization whose members each commit to give $200 per year ($50 per quarter) to a local non-religious, non-political 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization chosen by members.
Its next meeting is 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 at “The Room” at 14th Star Brewery at 133 North Main Street, St. Albans. Members will again vote to select a local charity. Nominations of charities are due by noon Monday, April 24 for the May 3 meeting. Please visit our website at www.100wwcfranklincountyvt.com to join and/or nominate.
