FRANKLIN COUNTY — The 100 Women Who Care Franklin County chapter just celebrated its fifth year of raising funds for local organizations.
Since its inception in 2018 as the first chapter in Vermont, the charitable giving circle has donated $73,900 to twenty one local charities. The group’s mission is to provide financial assistance to nonprofits that serve residents of Franklin County in order to make a positive impact on the community’s health and growth.
At their August quarterly meeting held at the Greg Brown Lodge, members heard from three non-profit organizations: the St. Albans Museum, CarePartners, and Habitat for Aviation. With around forty members present, Habitat for Aviation was voted to be the recipient of this quarter’s funding.
They will receive this quarter’s funds to form an all-female assembly team that will construct an aircraft, being the first all-female team to do so since World War II. They plan to kick off their endeavor by purchasing the plane’s tail with funds given by 100 Women Who Care.
While the group’s name describes the group as “100 Women,” membership is short of that number and the group is actively seeking new members. Members are asked to agree to contribute a tax deductible amount of $50 quarterly, which is made easy with the use of online resources.
If you enjoy meeting other like-minded women who have the same goal of supporting the community, visit www.100wwcfranklincountyvt.com to learn more.
