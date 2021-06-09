Which CBD product could be right for you?

Bangoura said she's enjoyed success at farmer's markets and in private sales, and planning on expanding product line. Her current offerings include:

CBD tincture

Herbal healing oil

Hemp infused coconut oil

Hemp infused olive oil

Coming out with infused honey

Magnesium based body butter and spray

Epsom salt

Products are all in line with massage

Been doing massage for four years

Want to know if CBD products are right for you? In her study of the healing effects of CBD, Bangoura said she's discovered that cannabis can be beneficial for a number of different ailments, including:

Seizures

Attention Deficit Disorder

Anxiety

Pain

Symptoms associated with Multiple Sclerosis

Symptoms associated with Parkinson's Disease

Symptoms associated with types of cancers

Bangoura said that while CBD and cannabis can be very beneficial in some circumstances, she recommends also working closely with a medical doctor to solve underlying or root causes of symptoms.