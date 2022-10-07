ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Counseling & Support Services has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Community Bag Program for the month of October.
Launched in October 2015, the Hannaford Community Bag Program is a reusable bag initiative that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.
NCSS was selected as the October beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Hannaford located at 277 Swanton Road, Highgate Shopping Center, in St. Albans.
NCSS will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at this location during October, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
“We’re grateful and excited to be chosen to receive the $1 donation for every reusable Community Bag purchased this month. The funds received go directly into providing much needed services that make a difference in the lives of individuals and families that we serve,” said Todd Bauman, executive director of NCSS.
NCSS, a private, non-profit human services agency provides intervention and support to children and adults with emotional and behavioral problems in Franklin and Grand Isle counties. Over 500 staff members help over 4,000 people each year in 18 locations in collaboration with community partners.
NCSS’ 24/7/365 crisis team and mobile outreach are available to meet the needs of Franklin and Grand Isle County children, adults, and families in crisis by calling 802-524-6554 then press 1.
