ST. ALBANS CITY — There’s a new sheriff in town. Well, in the whole county, actually.

State’s Attorney Jim Hughes swore in Franklin County’s new sheriff, Roger Langevin, during a noontime ceremony at the Franklin County Superior Courthouse on Church Street Wednesday.

Langevin then swore in his deputies.

Judge Robert Mello, Franklin County’s presiding judge, swore in Hughes for another term, after which Hughes swore in Langevin.

Mello also swore in Vaughn Comeau as probate judge, assistant judges Robert Johnson and Kelly Gosselin and Roberta Allard as high bailiff.