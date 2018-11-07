Roger Langevin

ST. ALBANS — After a heated campaign between two longtime police officers, Franklin County voters elected Democrat Roger Langevin to replace Robert Norris as Franklin County Sheriff.

Langevin defeated Republican candidate Thomas Oliver by a narrow margin – 9,106 to 8,884.

In another closely watched county-wide race, attorney Vaughn Comeau defeated Robert Farrar to become probate judge.

The race for Franklin County Sheriff was expected to be one of the county’s more competitive races, pitting two well-known police veterans against one-another for a seat vacated by Norris, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Langevin, currently the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD)’s School Resource Officer attached to the St. Albans Town Educational Center, ran on bringing the SAPD’s more information-based approach to policing to the county level and on bringing newer ideas to the sheriff’s department.

He faired best in the western part of the county, winning narrow victories in Swanton and Georgia before carrying St. Albans Town and City by a hefty margin.

Oliver, meanwhile, had campaigned on his 29 years of experience in the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) as well as a guarantee of continuity in the office following Norris’s retirement.

