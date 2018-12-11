Bridget and Valdemar Garibay display the plans for a new playground.

ST. ALBANS — A new addition is in the works for the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center (CPSFC) – a 10,000 square foot playground for kids ages two to twelve.

Installation is planned for next summer, after the end of the school year.

The project has been led by Valdemar and Bridget Garibray, owners of Med Associates, Inc. It began when Valdemar met with Northwestern Medical Center CEO Jill Berry Bowen about RiseVT. The Garibrays then began to consider ways to promote active play for local children and families.

Several months later, while using the St. Albans Rotary Path at CPSFC with his family, Garibray hit on the idea for a playground and reached out to CPSFC Director Dave Kimel.

The Garibrays agreed to donate toward the project and began researching playground options and soliciting additional funds.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Garibays not only for their generous support, but all the efforts that they have made to make this resource spectacular. We are excited for spring to come to begin installation,” said Kimel.

“We are motivated to help improve our community’s health through RiseVT and the Collins Perley Complex by supporting this opportunity for all children to engage in making friends, having fun, exercising and practicing creative play,” said Valdemar Garibay.

Bridget Garibay added, “We are so happy to be able to participate in the creation of this space. Our goal was to help build something of value for our community, and this project fulfills that desire.”

Bowen praised the Garibrays for their work on the project. “The Garibays have demonstrated philanthropy at its best,” she said. “They are amazing individuals who don’t just write a check. They truly get involved and I can’t wait to see them on the playground with their kids when it is installed this coming summer.”

Additional support for the project has come from: American Legion Post #1, Ben & Jerry’s, Deringer, Mary Dove and Gerry Herrera, Kevin and Peggy Manahan, the John LeClair Foundation, Med Associates, NFP, Northwestern Medical Center, Peoples Trust Company, Brooks and Whitney Rampersad, RiseVT, the St. Albans Rotary Club and Karl and Jane Zurn.

