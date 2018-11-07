Campaign signs outside of Fairfield's polling place on Election Day 2018.

ST. ALBANS — There were few surprises in Tuesday’s elections which ended with one legislative race heading for a recount, comfortable victories for all but one incumbent, and some new faces headed to Montpelier.

This morning the results in the Franklin-7 House seat representing Enosburgh and Montgomery remained a nail-biter. Republican challenger Felisha Leffler went from losing by three votes to winning by 95 in her race to unseat incumbent Democrat and Progressive Cindy Weed.

In past races, Weed has carried Montgomery while losing her native Enosburgh by margins of approximately 150 votes.

As in the past, Weed prevailed comfortably in Montgomery but lost Enosburgh by a larger than usual margin. That margin increased this morning when Enosburgh updated its results from what had been reported last night.

As things currently stand, Leffler has 885 votes to 790 for Weed.

On the Senate side, an open seat was claimed by Republican Corey Parent, who currently represents Franklin 3-1 in the House.

Parent, who was younger than most of the county’s legislative delegation, said his campaign was one of several to send a younger generation to Montpelier.

“I think last night was the night that Franklin County said it was ready for a new generation of leadership,” Parent said.

Incumbent Republican Randy Brock was once again the top vote getter in the two-person race to represent Franklin County, receiving 9,411 votes. Parent received 9,374.

Democrat Pam McCarthy, running for the first time, received 7,001 votes with fellow Democratic newcomer Dustin Tanner drawing 4,340 votes.

The Franklin County senate district includes Alburgh, but does not include Montgomery and Richford, which are part of the Essex-Orleans district. Their senators will remain Bobby Starr and John Rodgers, both of whom received the nod from the Democratic and Republican parties.

There were five open House seats in the county.

In Franklin 3-1, two open seats representing St. Albans City and a slice of St. Albans Town were filled by Republican Casey Toof and Democrat Mike McCarthy. Town voters gave Toof the nod. He received 551 votes, followed by fellow Republican Jim Fitzgerald with 391. McCarthy came in third in the town with 352 votes, with Democratic newcomer Kate Larose winning 310.

In the city, however, Larose was the top vote-getter, receiving 1,015 votes with McCarthy close behind at 1,003. Toof picked up 900 city votes and Fitzgerald 705.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 12:25 p.m. to reflect that the margin between Weed and Leffler is 95 votes, not 25 as the Messenger initially reported.