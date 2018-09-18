LaBier speaking with a student during his first weeks at BFA

FAIRFAX – Students at Bellows Free Academy – Fairfax may have noticed a new face around the halls, as the high school recently welcomed the Franklin County Sheriff Office (FCSO)’s Andre LaBier as its long-sought school resource officer (SRO).

The appointment of an SRO comes after four years of administrative work that, according to BFA-Fairfax high school principal John Tague and Franklin West Supervisory Union (FWSU) Executive Assistant Natasha Wheel, stalled over questions of funding and administration.

“It’s the positive relationship with students,” Tague said when asked about the school’s interest in appointing an SRO. “It’s the extra set of safety eyes when we’re conducting drills and establishing procedures, and it’s another set of eyeballs when we’re investigating anything that happens in the building.”

Wheel noted that, before LaBier came to BFA-Fairfax, it was the only high school in Franklin and Chittenden Counties without a dedicated law enforcement officer.

Finally, thanks to a federal grant, the supervisory union was able to contract with the sheriff’s office to bring LaBier to the school, according to the school officials.

LaBier, a longtime law enforcement officer with experience as both a U.S. Marshall and an international policing advisor, is relatively new to the FCSO, telling the Messenger that he’s only served with the sheriff’s office since May.

Speaking with the Messenger, LaBier traced his policing background to the 1980s, outlining a web of experience that saw LaBier serve at the head of the Marshals’ New York-New Jersey Task Force – “The largest of its kind in the world,” LaBier noted – and the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force in Washington, D.C.

He said advisory work took him worldwide, in particular citing experience with advising a relatively young Ministry of Justice in Bosnia and Herzegovina and police forces in Afghanistan.

Four years ago, LaBier took up Vermont police work, serving with both the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office and the Stowe Police Department. He ultimately settled with the FCSO, as Franklin County presented “more opportunity” to use his experience from overseas.

“Living overseas for four years with different cultures has been a benefit,” LaBier, now a Montgomery resident, said. “It’s something that eventually I can share – to draw back on all of my experiences gives work a little more meaning to me.”

While a posting as a Vermont high school’s SRO may seem quieter to some, LaBier said he was treating the position as an exciting and entirely new challenge.

“I like challenges,” LaBier said of accepting the SRO position. “It’s a new job, building from the ground up.”

