Late last September, a truck rolled over the side of a bridge spanning Route 104A over Arrowhead Lake, reducing traffic on that bridge to a single lane. Last night, VTrans held a public hearing in Georgia to discuss their plans for replacing that bridge.

GEORGIA – The bridge connecting Route 104A over Arrowhead Lake will likely require a full replacement currently scheduled for 2020 before two lanes of traffic can once again pass over the lake, according to Agency of Transportation (VTrans) officials.

During a public hearing on the matter held in Georgia Monday night, Laura Stone and Rob Young of VTrans presented the state’s likely course of action to residents and officials from both Fairfax and Georgia – the two communities connected directly by Route 104A.

VTrans is reportedly opting for full replacement over more piecemeal maintenance, guaranteeing a new bridge with a 75-year lifespan that’s widened to match the rest of Route 104A. That expansion would continue Route 104A’s shoulders over the bridge.

VTrans is aiming to keep the replacement within Route 104A’s right-of-way. “[Expanding the right-of-way] adds to the project schedule, so we’re really trying to stay out of it,” Stone said.

The permitting required for expanding a right-of-way would also have to take into account historical and archaeological resources on both banks of Arrowhead Lake, as well as the presence of a state-classified endangered species, the northern long-eared bat.

The old bridge, damaged last September after a tractor trailer toppled over its railing into Arrowhead Lake, was originally built in 1937, putting the bridge past its expected 80-year lifespan, according to Stone.

With the bridge prioritized by the state’s Accelerated Bridge Program, VTrans expects construction to go out to bid sometime in 2019 and replacement to occur sometime in 2020. In the meantime, VTrans is investigating whether to replace the traffic light currently directing traffic over the bridge’s single open lane.

According to Young, replacing the bridge over Arrowhead Lake would cost $2.4 million – all of which would be paid through state and federal funds.

When that construction occurs, VTrans predicts Route 104A would be closed for a maximum of 45 days. According to Young, VTrans has had a 100 percent success rate in keeping its Accelerated Bridge Program replacements within scheduled construction timelines.

With that closure planned, VTrans will, in the meantime, be routing traffic toward the state-owned St. Albans State Highway, which connects Route 7 to Route 105 near I-89’s Exit 19 in St. Albans.

