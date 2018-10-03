GEORGIA — A local man at the center of a Jan. 2017 shooting on Georgia Mountain Road has a new attorney, a new trial date and a new judge presiding over the case.

Prosecutors charged now 27-year-old Ethan Gratton with second degree and attempted second degree murder after the shooting, in which Gratton fatally shot logger David Hill and critically wounded Hill’s co-worker, Mark Brito. Brito survived his wounds, but will never fully recover.

The case is now approaching two years in the court system. Judge Greg Rainville initially presided over the case until Sept. 1, 2017, when the court’s annual rotation left Judge Martin Maley presiding over the case. The court system rotates judges every Sept. 1.

Now Maley has rotated out and Rainville is back.

During Rainville’s absence, Gratton’s case nearly went to trial. The court initially scheduled the case for a June trial, but that came to a sudden full stop when Gratton sent a letter to Maley on the eve of the proceedings, saying he had grave concerns about the representation of his defense attorney, public defender Steve Dunham. Gratton requested an attorney from the Serious Felony Unit, an official state body of defense attorneys with experience defending serious felony cases.

Dunham and Gratton tried to mediate Gratton’s concerns over the summer. But when the case returned to the Franklin County Superior Court this rainy Tuesday morning, Gratton had a new attorney: Kelly Green. Her recent clients include Jody Herring, the Barre woman convicted of shooting three relatives and social worker Lara Sobel in 2015, and Jack Sawyer, the young Fair Haven man who allegedly planned a school shooting there.

With Green comes a new trial schedule. She told Rainville she plans to finish her own depositions in the case by the end of February. She said there’s significant work to be done concerning prosecutors’ DNA evidence, including serology — bodily fluids — and ballistics, to “understand the scene,” Green said, “where people were standing and when they were standing.”

No one is disputing the facts of the case — that Gratton shot Hill and Brito, and that Gratton suffered his own injuries, a black eye, one tooth snapped back to the top of his mouth and another snapped in half. But what precipitated the shooting hasn’t been established. The men argued after Hill and Brito tried to turn around their skidder in the Gratton house’s driveway. What happened between then and the shooting, we don’t know.

