ST. ALBANS – Nancy Leah Willett a lifelong area resident passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at the UVM Medical Center with her family at her side.

Born in St. Albans on Oct. 2, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Hilda (Bushey) Hojaboom. Nancy was 75 years old.

On June 5, 1965, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Nancy married James W. Willett, who survives her.

Nancy was educated in St. Albans and was a 1963 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. She worked at the St. Albans Messenger from 1963-1965. She worked for Vermont Gas Systems in St. Albans from 1977 to her retirement in 2007.

She was an active member in the Studebaker Drivers Club and the Tri-Spokes Chapter of SDC.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, James of St. Albans; their three daughters, Becky Lamos and her husband, Steven, of Georgia, Terry Ashline and her husband, Todd, of Fairfax and Wendy Trainer and her husband, Bobby, of Swanton, as well as her grandchildren, Aryn Lamos, Devyn Lamos and her daughter, Kieran, Shawn Lamos, Eric Lamos, Benjamin Ashline, Nicholas Ashline, Savannah Trainer and her daughter, Scarlett, and Anders Trainer. She is also survived by a nephew, Brian Willett and his partner, Susan Bushey, Brian’s son, Zachary and a cousin, Sister Marie Suzanne Moore, MM.

She was predeceased by her mother, Hilda (Bushey) Hojaboom, her grandmother, Grace Bushey, her in-laws, Margaret (Moore) and Alfred Willett and her brother–in-law, Howard Willett and sister-in-law, Josephine Willett.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans, with the Reverend Joseph Ikegbunam as celebrant. Interment will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Nancy’s family asks that memorials in her name be made to the Megan Patenaude Memorial Scholarship Fund, 6 Burnell Terrace, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Nancy’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.