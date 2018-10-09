COLCHESTER- Nancy Ann Parish-Gentile, 60, passed away on Friday, Sept. 7 after a courageous battle with cancer following a short stay at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester.

Nancy was born in Johnson City, N.Y. on Nov. 29, 1957 to Amanda and Floyd Parish. Nancy was a brilliant teacher and vibrant personality. The youngest of four children — along with Bobby, David, and Tommy — Nancy was a rebellious spirit, and that spirit found no better place than Vermont when her family moved there as a teen.

Nancy studied at Lyndon State College and the University of Vermont. She was known for her sense of humor, her love of flowers and gardening, her incredible cooking — her curry chicken was legendary — her long-winded stories, her cribbage skills, and the overwhelming love of her children and grandchild.

Nancy leaves behind two children — Christopher, 35; and Nicholas, 29; her daughter-in-law, Sarah; her long-time boyfriend, Henry; brothers Bob, David, and Tom; and her granddaughter, Leah — 19 months and every bit the independent spirit as her Nana.

Nancy will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in the Memorial Garden at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Colchester. Those wishing to pay respects are welcome to join her loved ones at a service at St. Andrew’s on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

Nancy loved animals, especially cats, and would gladly tell you all about her beloved felines, many of which she would rescue during harsh Vermont winters. In lieu of flowers, Nancy’s family respectfully asks for donations in her name to Franklin County Animal Rescue.