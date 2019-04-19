ST. ALBANS – Nancy Ann Brassard, 76, a lifelong resident of this area passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at UVM Medical Center.

Born on March 28, 1943 in St. Albans, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Adele (Martin) Mayo.

Nancy was an Operator for AT&T for five years and then worked for Kinney Drugs, Inc.

Survivors include her husband Robert Vincent Brassard, Sr., their son Robert Vincent Brassard, Jr., his wife, Jennifer and their daughter, Maddison, all of St. Albans. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Marguerite Duffy.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. in Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans.

Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery later this spring.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495 or a Charity of One’s choice. Private messages of condolence to Nancy’s family are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.