The MVU Thunderbirds' girls varsity basketball team earned a 35-26 win on the road against the Colchester Lakers on Thursday, Jan. 13. The Thunderbirds jumped to a quick 10-point lead in the first quarter, and went on to lead 22-16 at the half.
MVU coach Jen Gagne spoke of the teams' success, "It was a good defensive effort tonight that turned into some good points for us on the other end," said Gagne.
MVU scoring leaders: McKenzie Vincent with 11 points and Alexandra Brouilltte with 6.
