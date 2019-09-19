Swanton—The Thunderbird varsity field hockey team earned a 1-0 win over Stowe on Wednesday afternoon on a sudden-death goal scored by Kierra McFadden and assisted by Danielle Cummings.



“This was a very tight game! There was lots of play in the midfield, but not many shots on goal,” said MVU head coach Jeanne Rainville. “Danielle Cummings, Keirra McFadden, and Natalie Harvey played outstanding defense in the midfield.”



Rainville noted that both teams demonstrated strong mid-field play, controlling and feeding the ball to their respective forwards.



“Neither team could find the back of the net in regulation time,” said Rainville. “Stowe is a fast team, with solid skills all around. It was definitely anyone’s game.”



MVU’s goalkeeper, Kali Favreau-Ward 2 saves for the Thunderbirds. Stowe’s Andrea Jackman 3 saves.