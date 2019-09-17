MVU celebrates after a first half goal in Tuesday's victory. Photo: Adam Laroche

Donna Flanders – Messenger Sports



Swanton—The Missisquoi Valley girls varsity soccer team hosted Richford Tuesday evening and came away with a 3-2 victory, evening their record to 2-2, while Richford dropped to 2-3.



MVU started strong, putting many shots on goal for Richford’s goalie, Austin Archambault, to handle. Archambault finished with 19 saves for her Rocket team.



MVU struck first at the 36:08 mark as freshman Ava Hubbard pushed a pass-through to Julia Horton, who placed one high and to the right of Archambault.



Richford dug deep and Abby Adams assisted on a cross in front of the net to Carly Archambault who made it past MVU goalie, Madison Conley knotting the score at 1-1 with 24:28 showing on the board.



The T-birds put another one in the back of the net with 16:18 on the clock as Mercedes Slack slid one past Archambault putting her squad back in front 2-1.



Conley was pulled out of the net at 15:33 and Rocket player, Jordan Jacobs found the net, tying the score at 2-2.



With just under 12 minutes remaining in the first half, Archambault made her biggest save of the night on a slide tackling save, but was very slow to get up and had to be taken out for the rest of the half.



Kaitlyn Gagnon went into the goal to replace Archambault; both Richford coaches were very impressed with her efforts.



“She went into the net and she hasn’t played there in over a year,” said Head coach Katja Langmaid.



Horton scored her second goal on the night with seven minutes remaining as she used some foot skill to slip past several defenders before lifting one high and hard in the goal putting MVU up 3-2.



That would be it for scoring in the game.



“We had a lot of shots miss the net. We’ve got to work on that. The ball was in our offensive zone must of the time,” said MVU Head Coach, Roy Adams. “We pretty much dominated play.”



“Defensively Madison Gagne, Madison Guyette, Kassie Walker, and Natalie Oliver are four very strong players. I am glad I have them all back next year,” said Adams.



The loss of Archambault was tough for the Rockets to recover from.



“Losing our goalie hurt the morale of the team. The momentum we had going kind of deflated. It was hard to come back from that,” said Coach Abby Coons, of Richford.



“Rileigh Steinhour played really well tonight,” said Coons. “She’s the anchor to our defense. She always has the drive to win and she always goes to the ball. She’s a great role model on the team.”



Defensively both teams played strong in the second half, but Richford wasn’t able to get the ball downfield to get any shots on net.



Archambault returned to the goal and turned away 11 MVU shots, many hard and on net to keep the score 3-2.



MVU plays at Enosburg Saturday night while Richford plays at Jay Peak against Danville.