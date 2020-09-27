VERGENNES — The MVU boys' varsity team traveled to Vergennes on Saturday, September 26th to face the Commodores. The game was the first of the fall season, which got off to a late start due to COVID-19 protocol requiring the state to be at stage three of reopening before games could begin.
MVU and Vergennes battled throughout the contest, but it was the Commodores who scored the solo goal, earning the victory.
MVU faces Milton at home on Wednesday, September 30th.
Crowd size will be limited to 150 spectators and everyone present at the field will be required to wear a mask.