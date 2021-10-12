SWANTON - On Tuesday evening the Missisquoi Valley Union high school boys’ soccer team lost a closely fought contest to the Vergennes Commodores 1-0 in overtime. It was a game that was defined by physical, competitive back-and-forth action from both teams.
MVU’s goalie Ray Fournier kept his team in the contest with a multitude of athletic saves throughout the entire match, including multiple goal-saving plays capping off an exciting first half of the game.
At the end of regulation, the score remained tied at 0-0 between the teams. However, a strong push down the field by Vergennes mid-way through the overtime action resulted in a goal, giving the Commodores the 1-0 victory.
After the game, MVU head coach Matthew Chevalier credited both sides with having played a competitive match. He talked about the growth from the MVU squad, “We played our hearts out,” said Chevalier. “I’m proud of these kids. From where they started to where we are now, it is just ages above.”
MVU, battling for a playoff spot, will take on highly seeded Milton for their final home game on Friday.
