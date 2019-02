ST. ALBANS – Rose Anna Marquerite Wood died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, with her family and friends at her side.

Rose’s family will receive family and friends on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. led by Mike Ellis.

To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhom.