From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Mr. Tux is a true 8-year-old gentleman! He came to FCAR with lots of dental issues but now that he’s had all of his teeth removed, its so much easier for him to love people even more! He’s a laid back old guy that’s looking for a friend who’s nice and quiet that he can curl up with all day.

Mr. Tuxedo is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.