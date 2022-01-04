ST ALBANS — For the first time in his educational career, Maple Run Unified School District Superintendent Bill Kimball is asking for guidance from the school board on how to fund more staff positions due to increased needs.
They are positions which, Kimball said, are critical to the drastic increase in needs on the part of MRUSD students, teachers and families. New needs and challenges have emerged in the past few years in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Wednesday, the district board will discuss whether the positions will be paid for by federal dollars or local expenditures.
“Mainly professional staff (is what we need),” Kimball told the Messenger on Monday. “We need people who are licensed and endorsed. We’ve seen a rapid increase in the needs of our students and families (during recent years).”
American Rescue Plan Act funds can, and have been, used to help pay for the salaries and benefits of some positions at MRUSD, but ARPA funding will run out in 2025. By then, those previously ARPA-funded positions will need to draw their funding from another source.
“I need board input on how they want to move,” Kimball said. “This is understanding that we [as a district] are setting ourselves up for a financial situation [once the funds go away], but also understanding that we see real needs that I see as critical.”
ARPA funding has already been used in the district to provide personal protective equipment, mitigation measures and construction that's allowed for safety and security and heating ventilation systems. It’s also been used for some staff positions, but Kimball said the number of staff that MRUSD has been trying to hire and the number they’ve successfully hired are two different numbers.
Fifteen positions that could be funded by ARPA are currently open, but not all of them are filled, Kimball said.
Kimball will base the fiscal year 2022-23 budget on board guidance and district needs. This time of year, districts across Vermont propose an amount of their budget to be funded by local taxes, and budgets are negotiated with school boards before they are presented to voters. Voters approve or disprove final budgets on Town Meeting Day.
Kimball said a typical budget increase for a school district is 3%. There’s the potential to fund more positions in MRUSD with ARPA funding if the board stays close to that local limit.
The district’s third FY23 budget draft tentatively increases the amount of MRUSD’s budget to be raised by local taxes 4.79%. Last year’s school budget was $61,861,212.
The 4.79% increase would amount to $2,963,152, which would bring the budget to $64,824,364. That number reflects an increase based on using no further ARPA dollars to fund positions, funding them instead out of the local budget.
This draft budget is not a hard one. The first FY23 budget that went to the school board slated the increase at 3.78% (this number was figured without all needed data because it had not yet been received), and the second budget draft came out with an increase of 5.24%.
For Kimball, the question is not whether or not to fund the needed positions. The question is how.
“The needs of our students and families are so great that we should be supporting them,” Kimball said. “We should spend [ARPA dollars] now, knowing that the funding is coming from that … If we don’t spend it, it disappears unused.”
