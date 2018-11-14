Facilitated by the Vermont Council on Rural Development, a community-driven effort called “Montgomery Thrives” has helped identify goals to steer development in Montgomery. (Photo courtesy of VCRD)

MONTGOMERY – Working with the Vermont Council on Rural Development’s (VCRD) Community Visit program, Montgomery residents have identified projects and goals to guide and promote growth in the community including pedestrian and traffic infrastructure, cell phone access and wastewater treatment.

The effort has been dubbed Montgomery Thrives, and town officials see it as a way to help guide Montgomery in accommodating its steady population growth while improving the town’s infrastructure for those who already call Montgomery home.

Montgomery Thrives stemmed from past attempts in the town to address more immediate needs, such as expanding vault space holding town documents or the construction of a new town hall, selectboard chair Charlie Hancock told the Messenger. When the town voted against bonds that may have funded those projects, Hancock said the town had to look differently at its priorities.

“It led us to realizing that when you pulled one string, it was connected to everything else,” Hancock said. “We decided that maybe we needed to step back and look at what does the town need in general as we look forward for the next decade, or century even.”

The selectboard opted, instead, to take a more hands off approach and allow a third party, VCRD, to help steer development through a more grassroots-oriented planning process.

Through a series of community visits and meetings facilitated by VCRD, Montgomery residents selected the three priorities mentioned above: municipal wastewater, pedestrian and traffic infrastructure, and improved broadband and cellphone access.

Hancock noted that, while VCRD community visits often turn up more community-oriented priorities like “summer concert series,” Montgomery’s priorities were all infrastructure-oriented.

“These are the bones of the community,” Hancock said. “Out of that, things could cascade.”

Those priorities were primarily ironed out in a meeting held in October, where somewhere between 150 and 200 residents voted on goals identified in a previous VCRD-led meeting. Residents whittled a list of 17 priorities to the three goals identified above.

Montgomery is organizing dedicated community task forces VCRD will connect to relevant resources and guidance.

