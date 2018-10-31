Residents from districts in the Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union protest the recommended consolidation of Missisquoi Valley Union's member districts during a State Board of Education meeting in Newark earlier this year.

ST. ALBANS — Several Franklin County school boards have agreed to sign onto a lawsuit challenging possible school mergers recommended by the former Secretary of Education under Act 46, the state’s school consolidation law.

Two of those schools, Highgate and Sheldon, have only signed on provisionally, however, agreeing to reevaluate their involvement with the lawsuit at each subsequent school board meeting.

According to minutes from those schools’ respective school boards, the boards were hesitant to incur the legal expenses that’d come with a lawsuit. Signing on provisionally allowed the boards to learn more about the lawsuit while expressing solidarity with their neighboring districts without monetary commitment.

The school board in Montgomery, meanwhile, has agreed to participate in the lawsuit. The town’s selectboard has followed suit, agreeing to join the lawsuit and pledge money from the town’s general funds to pay for legal receipts incurred by litigation.

The Franklin Central School school board already agreed to join the lawsuit during a September vote, viewing the lawsuit’s requested injunction as the best option for resisting a likely consolidation of Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) High School’s member districts under Act 46.

Among MVU’s member districts, only Swanton has declined entering the lawsuit, agreeing to sit out the suit in a 3-2 vote.

The lawsuit against Act 46 was filed by lawyer David F. Kelley at the behest of the Alliance of Vermont School Board Members, a coalition of school boards opposed to forced consolidations under Act 46.

The suit argues that state-enforced consolidations would require reassigning ownership of school property and debt, therefore violating the Takings Clause of both the Vermont and federal constitutions.

It also argues that forcing a merger onto an already merged district would amend the merged district’s articles of agreement, which, according to the lawsuit, would be a violation of state law if done without a vote from that district’s member communities.

Kelley is expected to file the suit immediately after the State Board of Education issues a final Act 46 merger plan.

A subsequent injunction, if approved by a judge, would stall Act 46 mergers until litigation is settled, providing a window that, according to Act 46’s opponents, could be used to pressure legislators into amending or repealing the consolidation law.

The state board is required to have a plan drafted by the end of November.

