ENOSBURG — Three times the Hornets led with a second left. And three times Gabe Unwin, Sean Power, and Missisquoi came back, finally earning a 55-54 Lake Division basketball victory on an icy night that saw most of the state’s scheduled games postponed.

It was 44-41 Enosburg as the clock hit 0:00 Wednesday, but Unwin’s 3-pointer was off in time and hit the net to send the Lake Division basketball game into overtime. The Hornets were in front by two with one second left in the extra period when Unwin was fouled, made both free throws, and earned a second OT.

After Missisquoi inbounded with less than 10 seconds to play, Enosburg didn’t let Unwin tie it for the third straight time. Instead, another sophomore came through for the Thunderbirds. Off a timeout, Sean Power got the ball with less than 10 seconds remaining, but couldn’t get from which Missisquoi hoped he’d shoot. With nothing to lose, he fired from near halfcourt as the horn sounded.

And again the Hornets’ win vanished in a flash.

Unwin led all scorers in the rivalry battle with a 25-point double-double.

Power was farther down the points chart. He managed just the three.

