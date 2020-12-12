At approximately 9:45 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of Clinton Casavant’s vehicle at the end of a class four road in the Town of Woodbury. The class four road is located off County Road (A class four roadway is an unmaintained logging road). A resident of County Road found Casavant in his vehicle while out walking. Casavant was found deceased in his vehicle approximately one quarter mile from the main roadway.
The Vermont State Police responded to the scene and their Bureau of Criminal Investigation was notified. Investigators from the Vermont State Police and the Office of The Chief Medical Examiner conducted an investigation jointly. At this time, investigators have found nothing suspicious about the death of Casavant.
The Family of Clinton Casavant and the Essex Police Department would like to thank the public for the overwhelming support that the community showed during this tragic time.
