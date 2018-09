From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Miss Diva is quite the kitty! She is a two and a half-year-old beauty! She enjoys some attention and pets but also doesn’t mind just chilling on her own. She enjoys naps and investigating around the shelter. She is a little shy still and would have to be the only pet in her new home.

Miss Diva is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.