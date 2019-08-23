FRANKLIN COUNTY – Miranda M. Simmons, 26, was taken too early. She passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from SUDEP (sudden unexplained death of epileptic patients). Miranda, born April 29, 1993 to Larry and Katherine (Rich) Simmons, was a long time resident of Franklin County, Vermont.

For anyone that truly knew Miranda knew her love of fashion, selfies, and all things diva. She would always say, “no one loves me more than I love myself.” With her big hoops, big hair, big attitude, and even bigger dreams she never stopped imagining all the things she wanted to conquer in this world. Miranda, an epileptic since the age of four months, never let her diagnosis define her. She was determined to set this world on fire with her light. To know her was to love and admire her.

For Miranda, family was everything. She leaves behind her parents, Larry and Katherine (Rich) Simmons. Sister Michelle Simmons, brother-in-law Jamie Salter, nieces Hannah Salter, Haylee Salter, and Ryleigh Simmons. Sister Sandra Quilliam, brother-in-law Brian Hall, nieces Olivia Quilliam and Haley Hall and nephew Jack Hall. A large extended family to include numerous aunt, uncles and cousins. Miranda was especially close to her Aunt Susie Stoddard who was like a second mother and cousin Evan Stoddard who she saw as more of a brother than a cousin.

Out of respect of Miranda’s wishes no formal services will be held. The family asks that in lieu of cards or flowers to please make a donation to the Epilepsy Foundation to further epilepsy and SUDEP research. https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate