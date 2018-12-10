From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Mint Julep is a 4-year-old Lab mix who loves all people! She is a sweetheart and while she still has some boundaries to figure out, she is very smart and is quick to learn. Mint Julep has been introduced to and done well with other dogs that are smaller than her, but she is not a fan of dogs that are her own size or larger. Mint Julep would be the perfect addition to a young, active family.

Mint Julep is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.