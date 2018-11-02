From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Mint Julep is a 4 -year-old female dog. She is a very excitable girl. Mint Julep would do best in an active family home where she would be getting a lot of opportunities for exercise. All she needs is someone willing to give her all of the attention she deserves. She seems to be fine with other dogs here at the shelter but unsure about cats.

Mint Julep is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.