HIGHGATE — A gust of wind crashed a small helicopter at the Franklin County State Airport Saturday afternoon.

Chandler Ede, 60, piloted the helicopter, and was its lone occupant. The crash caused only slight injuries for Ede, according to Vermont State Police (VSP) Lt. Jason Letourneau, and the helicopter had no other occupant.

The helicopter was only approximately 15 feet off the ground when the wind gust caused Ede to lose control and the helicopter to crash to the ground, according to Letourneau’s press release. Letourneau wrote that the helicopter was hovering above a field at the time, not far from the airport runway.

Emergency personnel transported Ede to the Northwestern Medical Center immediately after the crash, which occurred around 1:21 p.m.

Letourneau wrote that VSP reported the incident to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and that the FAA planned to conduct its own investigation of the crash today.

Multiple VSP troopers responded to the scene, as well as local fire and rescue teams.