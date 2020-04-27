This piece was written in response to the prompt: General Writing.
Falling in love
Falling in love is like jumping off a building:
Your head screams at you not to do it,
but your heart says, You can fly.
Falling in love is like handing someone a gun
and trusting they won’t pull the trigger.
Falling in love is like reading a book or watching a movie,
never knowing how it’s going to end until you get there.
Falling in love is like growing a flower:
It takes a lot of work, but if you nurture it and feed it,
it will grow into something beautiful.
Falling in love is like going into surgery:
You know you need it, but you don’t know
if you're going to come out okay.
Falling in love is like baking a cake without a recipe:
You can’t guarantee it will turn out well,
but you have to trust that you’re doing it right.
Falling in love is like taking a test:
You can study all you want,
but you don’t know if you’re going to need it.
Falling in love is like telling a stranger
your deepest, darkest secrets,
and hoping they don’t look down on you.
But most of all, falling in love is like
finding that one person in the entire world
who loves you for you,
and will always have your back.