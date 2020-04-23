This piece was written in response to the prompt: COVID-19—the coronavirus has seized the world, attacking our health, our economies, our everyday life. Write about this new invader and how it's changing our lives.
Adjusting
By Joshua Armell, 15, Milton
I miss the busy roads; I miss eating out.
I miss the positivity; I miss roaming about.
I miss going to school; I miss giving hugs.
I miss touching someone else without wearing gloves.
But I miss most of all just the plain old fun, and so
I miss the point of spreading fear to all our little ones.