MILTON – The Yellow jackets earned a 60-49 win over Vergennes 49 on Friday evening, Kyle Brown leading Milton with 21 points and 8 rebounds.
Colin Mathis, of Milton scored 6 points in the first, including a strong one handed dunk, and Kyle Brown added eight to give Milton a 16 – 7 lead after the first quarter. Brandon Dallas Jr, got his scoring touch going in the second scoring 7 of his 15 points in the second.
Another 9 points in the third, and a buzzer beating 3-pointer by Mike McNeil gave the Yellow jackets a 50 – 33 lead after three quarters. Vergennes was able to get the lead to single digits in the fourth by making four 3-point shots in the fourth, but Milton responded, several players getting scores in the final frame.
"Kayden Burke, earning his first start of the year provided us with some good energy, and freshmen Donovyn Dallas got his first varsity action of the season," said Milton coach Chris Brown. "Freshmen Adam Bilodeau is almost 100% healthy after over a week of being sick. He gave us some needed scoring, with 8 points, and strong defense."
Milton was led by Kyle Brown with 21 points, 8 rebounds, Brandon Dallas Jr. with 15 points, Colin Mathis with 8 points., 8 rebounds, and Adam Bilodeau with 8 points