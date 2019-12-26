Vermont SportsCar, a veteran rally car builder whose racing teams have won championships around the world, sped into a new facility this year.
The race car dealer moved headquarters locations in December of 2018, but the new facility—complete with a gift shop and showroom that gives a peek into technicians at work—did not open to the public until this October.
Governor Phil Scott, known for his affinity for racing, toured the 75,000-square foot facility upon its opening, even jumping into the drivers seat of a car on the showroom floor.
“Vermont SportsCar is truly one of Vermont’s best kept secrets,” Scott said in a written statement to the Independent. “We’re very fortunate to have such an impressive facility right here in our backyard that competes and excels on the world stage of rally racing.”
The company races around the world and has won numerous championships—winning 15 of the last 19 American Rally Championships, including the last nine years. It also specializes in the construction and preparation of rally cars, building both the cars and engines in-house.
The bigger facility will allow for expansions across the shop to build and sell more race cars, and gives visitors more of an experience, according to Vice President, Chris Yandell.