Milton High School (MHS) teachers Maryann Carlson and Allie Vega were awarded the Rowland Fellowship for the 2020-21 school year after writing a proposal in support of the development of an anti-racist culture at MHS.
The Rowland Foundation provides a unique experience and funding for secondary teachers who seek to create systemic change in their local Vermont educational setting.
Carlson, a Social Studies teacher and writing coach, and Vega, the Library-Media specialist, wrote a proposal in line with with the focus and commitment of the Rowland Foundation as it relates to racial equity in schools nationwide, and especially in Vermont. MHS is honored to have their proposal selected and looks forward to the work and research this project will bring. This is the first time MHS teachers have been selected for this prestigious opportunity.
Since Anthony Muhammad, author of Transforming School Culture: How to Overcome Staff Division, visited MHS in 2016, the school has undertaken anti-racism work. Faculty have collectively participated in book studies and workshops to deepen knowledge about racial inequities. Part of the school district's goal has been to practice strategies to engage in difficult conversations about race and build a more equitable learning community.
A statement from the MHS regarding the fellowship reads: "As educators, we are looking for answers on how to close equity gaps, especially regarding race. The Rowland Fellowship will allow for further research, school visits, collaboration with experts in the field, and the exploration of ideas that will result in an action plan that will carry this important work forward. This is the call to action for all educators nationwide, and our Fellows have been selected to lead the work—here at Milton High School, and beyond. The time and resources that will be provided to our Fellows as they explore answers to these critical questions related to race and inequities within education will be invaluable in addressing these issues in our schools and our greater society."
Congratulations, Ms. Carlson and Ms. Vega!