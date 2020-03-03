On Super Tuesday, Milton voters approved the town budget of $8.36 million, but shot down the school budget which proposed nearly three times the amount as the town. This is the second year in a row the school budget has failed at the polls.
The tight selectboard race ousted two incumbent members, with Brenda Steady winning a three-year seat, John Fitzgerald winning a one-year seat and incumbent Michael R. Morgan winning his one-year seat.
Town budget approved
Voters approved the municipal budget 1,713 to 1,169 votes. The total amount is $8.36 million—up 4.8 percent over the current year. According to Town Manager Don Turner, the biggest increase is in $235,000 on the $1 million paving bond which voters approved last year.
"The voters voted on the bond. We borrowed the money. We paved the roads," said Turner. Other budget increases were largely due to raises for staff and health insurance increases.
Voters also approved the Town Report and Article IV, to exempt the Milton Family Community Center from real estate taxes for five years.
School budget failed
Miltonians voted 1,651 to 1,265 against the school budget. Milton Town School District (MTSD) proposed a $32.3 million budget with an anticipated tax increase of $1.5852—a 12 cent increase over the current year. Part of the reason for the increase stems from rising health care premiums and statewide bargaining which have changed how MTSD provides health care to its employees. Superintendent Amy Rex called it a "double whammy" for the district. "It was like the perfect storm for us," she told the Independent before Town Meeting Day. In response, plans to add more staff to address social and emotional needs of students were shelved and cuts were made instead: a part-time English language teacher was cut; health clerk hours were cut; and cuts were made to school field trips, staff training and field maintenance.
Even with the cuts, the budget was up 3.7 percent. Without the cuts, just keeping the existing staff and programming, the budget would have increased 6.77 percent, according to Rex. Now the school board must find more room in the budget or continue cutting, and bring a proposal to the voters that they approve.
Selectboard race
The crowded selectboard race—five candidates, three open seats—came down to the wire. Challenger Brenda Steady won a three-year seat over incumbent Chair Darren Adams by a slim 35 votes. First-time runner John Fitzgerald won the most votes for the one-year seat with 1,620 votes, followed closely by incumbent Michael R. Morgan with 1,510.
Steady previous served a one-year term on the selectboard but ran for a three-year term seat last year and lost. This year, she won against incumbent Chair Darren Adams in one of the closest selectboard races Milton has seen—1,410 to 1,375 votes. Adams has served on the board for ten years and as chair for eight.
During her campaign, Steady told the Independent, “I’ve lived in Milton all my life and I really enjoy being active in the community. I like being involved."
Fitzgerald has been doing volunteer work in the community with Cub Scouts, youth soccer and the community Facebook page, and he's attended selectboard meetings for the last year. During his campaign, said he sees joining the selectboard as “one more way I can help the town.”
Morgan joined the board last year when he was appointed to a vacant seat, but this year he ran for the seat outright. He formerly served on the board from 1989 to 1998.
Other races
Tracy Hughes won a two-year term seat on the board of library trustees with 1,503 votes over Tammie Conner with 847.
In uncontested races, Lisa Barron won a three year seat for library trustee, Jeremy Metcalf won a three year seat for school trustee, Michael Joseph won a two-year seat for school trustee, Rae K. Couillard won a one-year seat for school trustee and Ron Hubert won a two-year seat for Champlain Water District representative.