The Milton selectboard voted to extend the deadline to obtain a dog license from May 1 to June 15.
At a selectboard meeting on April 20, Town Manager Don Turner explained that many veterinarians are not performing rabies shots due to COVID-19 related social distancing directives and closures.
According to State Law, all dogs age six months and older must be registered yearly and possess a current rabies certificate.
"It's been hard for people to get rabies shots in order to get a dog license," Turner said.
The board agreed to move the deadline to June 15, after which regular fee increases will incur.
Fees to register a spayed and neutered dog before the deadline are $9 per animal or $11 after the deadline. Fees for an animal that is not spayed and neutered are $13 before the deadline or $17 post-deadline.
For more information visit the Town of Milton 'Dog Licenses' information page.
