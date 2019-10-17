Detective series have become popular in adult fiction literature. Characters like Joe Gunther, Armand Gamache, and Eve Dallas seem to take on real-life personas to their fans. Milton library patrons who’ve completed one series often ask for recommendations of another. So, this month’s Book Bits column features crime-solvers with recently published or soon-to-be published editions. This is not an exhaustive list.
Armand Gamache series by Louise Penny
Chief Inspector Armand Gamache works for the Sûreté du Québec. A Better Man, book 15, was published in August.
Charlie Parker series by John Connolly
Former New York City policeman Charlie “Bird” Parker is a private investigator whose cases blend crime and supernatural horror. A Book of Bones, just released in the U.S., is number 17 in the series.
Dave Robicheaux series by James Lee Burke
Detective Dave Robicheaux pursues cases in Louisiana. Recently published book 15 is The New Iberia Blues.
Eve Dallas series by J D Robb (Nora Roberts)
Homicide Detective Eve Dallas and her tycoon husband, Roarke, are the featured characters in this series, set in mid-21st century New York City and, occasionally, off-Earth. Each title includes In Death, and the latest, number 49, Vendetta in Death, was published in September.
Isaac Bell series by Clive Cussler
Isaac Bell works for the Van Dorn Detective Agency, pursuing thieves and killers in early-twentieth-century America. The Titanic Secret, book 11, was published in September.
Jack Reacher series by Lee Child
Former U.S. Army major turned private investigator Jack Reacher “comes to the aid of an elderly couple . . . and confronts his most dangerous opponents yet,” in book 24, Blue Moon, expected October 29.
Joe Gunther series by Vermont author Archer Mayor
Gunther is a police detective in Brattleboro, Vermont. Book 30 in the series, Bomber’s Moon, was released in September. Mayor lives in Newfane, Vermont.
Joe Pickett series by C. J. Box
Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett is asked by the FBI and the DOJ to stand down in Wolf Pack, book 19, published this year.
Mary Russell series by Laurie R. King
Sherlock Holmes’ 15-year-old niece Mary Russell “proves a deft protégée and a fitting partner for the Victorian detective.” Book 15, Island of the Mad, was published in 2018. Riviera Gold is expected in June 2020.
Precious Ramotswe series by Alexander McCall Smith
Precious Ramotswe is Botswana’s leading, and only, female private detective, and owner of the No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency. To the Land of Long Lost Friends, book 20, was published in September.
Stone Barrington series by Stuart Woods
New York City cop-turned-lawyer-and-investigator Stone Barrington is in his 51st adventure in Stealth, published in October. Treason is expected in January 2020.
Temperance Brennan series by Kathy Reichs
Forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance “Tempe” Brennan investigates human remains at crime scenes. Speaking in Bones, published in 2015, is the most recent installment in this series. Book 19, A Conspiracy of Bones, is expected in 2020. The book series is the basis of the television show Bones.