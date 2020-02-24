On Tuesday, March 3rd, the voters of Milton will be given the opportunity to vote for Brenda Steady for a three year seat on the Selectboard. Brenda’s experience as a public servant gives her incredible confidence in the capabilities of this community and a clear vision of what Milton could become in the next few years. Many residents share her vision because it focuses on keeping our town a beautiful, clean, and enjoyable place to live.
Brenda’s vast knowledge of Milton comes from a variety of experiences including the 9 years she served as a school trustee, the two years she dedicated to the selectboard, the countless hours of volunteer work for both the school and town, along with her life-long residency in Milton.
I believe Brenda is well qualified to represent her fellow community members. She is honest, passionate, loyal and stands strong on integrity. She has also consistently supported fiscal responsibility, watching out for the spending of taxpayer dollars while not compromising the needs of the community.
These are just a few of the reasons why I am supporting Brenda Steady for a three year seat on the Selectboard.
Thank you for your time, and I hope you’ll join me in backing Brenda Steady on March 3rd!
Hannah Fanton
Milton, VT