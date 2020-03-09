Student-athletes at Milton High School (MHS) bombarded the first week in February with green bracelets and matching t-shirts, branded with one word: “Awareness.” A group of passionate students, led by MHS Athletic Director Marcel Choquette, organized the school’s first Mental Health Awareness week on Feb. 3 with the goal to erase stigma and catalyze conversations around wellness.
Before working at MHS, Choquette taught college athletics at Saint Michael’s College where he said discussions around mental health awareness were much more prevalent than at the high school level. “I’ve been wanting to start something here,” Choquette said. The week kicked off with a dance performance by Hear, a local dance group which includes some MHS students, followed by a presentation from mental health awareness activist and retired New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice John Broderick; students and teachers wore matching shirts and handed out bracelets throughout the week; and before sports games, student-athletes gave brief talks about mental health awareness, providing local resources for adolescents and adults in crisis.
“Hopefully in raising awareness we can get rid of the stigma and broaden the conversation,” said MHS student-athlete Megan Humphrey who helped to organize the week. She thinks part of the stigma for student-athletes comes from a need to appear strong. “As an athlete you don’t want to show weakness, you want to be tough,” she said. “You need that drive.”
Lillian Thayer also helped with organizing and raising awareness during the week. “As an athlete, you notice physical ailments,” she said—that’s somewhat expected. But she’s noticed coaches have difficulty understanding invisible ailments. “They’ll ask, ‘Are you concussed?’” said Thayer, responding, “’No, I’m not concussed, I’m having a hard time.’ It’s a whole different ball game.”
Since the mental health week, she’s seen students asking more questions and coaches becoming more aware. “They’re more open to check in as you need, each team has their own strategy,” she said. “We skip a lot of proactive steps we could be taking. It’s super important to recognize you can talk about the little stuff.”
Humphrey also thinks that high school athletes have more on their plates than college athletes, ticking off family, friends, school work, extracurriculars, college applications, career plans and social media as some examples.
Since sports are naturally competitive, students feel pressure to strive for perfection. Choquette sees this phenomenon in the younger generation, describing it as “a lot of self-imposed pressure to be exceptional,” as well as pressure imposed by adults. “The overwhelming amount of responsibilities and pressure creates heightened anxiety,” said Choquette. “Daily, athletically and for the future”—students feel the need to strive for perfection.
Thayer sees social media as one of her generation’s biggest stressors and part of this need for perfection. “One hundred percent,” she said.
For high school athletes, Humphrey said many students see their favorite professional athletes on social media and are let-down when they don’t measure up. “It’s an unrealistic image,” she said. “Many students try to attain this perfection they see but it’s not possible. These are professional athletes. Students take that and don’t factor in the context; they’re trying to mimic perfection.”
After the Mental Health Awareness week, Choquette was pleasantly surprised to not encounter any negative feedback. He hopes to pass the ball on to the students next year and keep the momentum going. “It’s not about the event really, it’s about the excuse to have the conversation,” he said.