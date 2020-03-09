After a tight race on March 3, Milton voters elected one new and one familiar face to the town selectboard. Newcomer John Fitzgerald swept the race for a one-year seat, taking the most votes out of three candidates, and Brenda Steady, who previously served on the board but was not reappointed to her one-year seat after losing a race for a three-year seat in 2019, won this year against former Chair Darren Adams by just 35 votes.
“I’ve heard from a lot of people that they voted to make a wrong a right,” Steady said, referring to her awkward exit from the board last year, but she hopes any past grudges will be wiped clean on this new slate. “What happened in the past shouldn’t get in the way of our work. I want a successful board and a successful three years,” she said.
The goal now is to use this fresh start to dig into important issues in the town. Paving, one of this year’s largest expenses in the municipal budget, is a top concern of hers. “I’m very frugal with taxpayer dollars but the roads need to be safe for our community,” said Steady.
On having a second chance, Steady said she feels blessed. “I didn’t try to win the seat in order to gloat. The reason why I ran was because I wanted to show the community I wasn’t afraid to come back,” she said.
Steady won by 35 votes against Darren Adams, who served on the selectboard for ten years and as chair for the last six years.
Town Manager Don Turner said he’s looking forward to working with both Steady and Fitzgerald on the board. Still, he has empathy for the selectboard members who lost seats—Adams and Dana Maxfield, who lost to Fitzgerald and incumbent selectboard member Michael Morgan. “I know how that loss feels; the emotional letdown when you’ve given so much to it,” said Turner. “New blood is not bad. It’s good for the community for new people to get involved... Moving forth, with change comes opportunity and I look forward to working with both Brenda and John.”
Turner noted his thanks for the former selectboard members: “Both Darren and Dana were dedicated to serving our community and I thoroughly enjoyed working with them to move Milton forward. Dana came on to the selectboard last year, never missed a meeting and asked thoughtful questions... Darren put a lot of effort into Milton over the last ten years, helping to make it what it is today. They will surely be missed!”
On March 5, the new board met for the first time to reorganize. Steady nominated John Palasik as Chair, Michael Morgan as Vice Chair and Chris Taylor as Clerk; all motions passed. The board also voted to change the meeting time on first and third Mondays of every month from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., to make meetings more accessible to residents. A time limit till 9 p.m. was also set, unless there are emergent agenda items. Turner requested that the board make an effort to schedule town staff matters near the top of the selectboard agenda to avoid lengthy work days.
The next Milton selectboard meeting is scheduled for March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Town Offices.