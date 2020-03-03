The Milton High boys’ basketball squad picked up a playoff victory Feb. 25 on its home court, but the Yellow Jackets then got bounced from the postseason by the top seed in the Division 2 bracket.
Milton defeated Mount St. Joseph Academy (MSJ), 59-50, in a first-round overtime tilt to advance through the tournament. The eighth-seeded Yellow Jackets then fell, however, by a 54-34 margin at No. 1 Fair Haven in the quarterfinals.
Leading the way for Milton against MSJ was junior Kyle Brown who tallied 19 points--being followed closely by classmate Brandon Dallas Jr. who registered 17. Sophomore Colin Mathis chipped in with 10 points and 8 rebounds in the win.
Brown registered 10 points in the opening eight minutes for the Yellow Jackets to go on top 15-9. Mount St. Joseph would keep it close and eventually tied the contest at 37-37 heading into the final frame of regulation.
MSJ would lead by two with just seconds left on the clock, but Mathis drew a final and knocked down a pair of clutch free throws to send the game into overtime. The Yellow Jackets dominated the extra session--outscoring the defending D2 champions 11-2 for the victory.
Milton’s playoff run would end just a couple days later, however, with its loss to Fair Haven giving the Yellow Jackets a final overall record of 13-9.