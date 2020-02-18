The Milton High boys’ basketball team wasn’t shown any love in the foul game Friday night as BFA St. Albans was able to close out a tight 53-49 win over the Yellow Jackets from the free throw line.
In the Feb. 14 tilt at Milton, the Bobwhites used back-to-back 3-pointers late in the second quarter to bring a 26-20 lead into halftime. BFA would go up by as many as 13 in the final 16 minutes, but Milton remained tough and cut its deficit down to one in the waning seconds.
The charity stripe paid off for the visitors, however, with the Bobwhites connecting on enough free throws to seal the victory.
Milton junior Kyle Brown notched a game-high 27 points--19 of those coming in the second half; he also tallied 8 rebounds and 2 assists in the loss while going 11-13 from the free throw line. Classmate Brandon Dallas Jr. added 10 points and 4 boards as sophomore Colin Mathis chipped in with 9 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists.