Here’s your one-stop shop for Milton High School (MHS) fall playoff news, results, and upcoming contests in either the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) state championship tournaments or the Vermont Interscholastic Football League Burlington area tournament. This page will be updated throughout the postseason.
Boys’ Soccer
Oct. 26: Playoff Announcement
With a perfect regular season record of 8-0, Milton took the No. 1 seed in the Division 2 tournament. The Yellow Jackets get a first round bye and will host a 3 p.m. Friday quarterfinal against either eighth-seeded Lamoille (3-4-1) or No. 9 Northfield/Williamstown (3-4-1). MHS hasn’t played either of those teams this year.
With a Friday win, the Yellow Jackets will then play in the semis which are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3. The championship game is currently set to be held Saturday, Nov. 7.
Girls’ Soccer
Oct. 26: Playoff Announcement
After going 6-2, MHS was tabbed with the sixth seed in the D2 tournament. The Yellow Jackets will host No. 11 Otter Valley (4-5) on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. start. The two squads did not play each other during the regular season.
A Tuesday win would then have the Yellow Jackets take on the winner of 14th-seeded Mount Abraham (1-8) at No. 3 U-32 (7-1); that quarterfinal is lined up for Saturday. The semis are to be held Nov. 4 with the championship game penciled in for Nov. 7.
Oct. 27: First Round vs. Otter Valley
The Yellow Jackets defeated the Otters 4-1 in the opening round of the D2 playoffs, extending their winning streak to seven-straight games and putting Milton’s overall record on the year at 7-2. Tuesday marked the most goals MHS has scored in a game this season.
Milton now awaits the result of Wednesday’s tilt between No. 3 U-32 and No. 14 Mount Abraham to see if the Yellow Jackets are on the road for a Saturday quarterfinal or if they will be hosting that day.
Football
Oct. 26: Playoff Announcement
Despite going 2-7 in the regular season, Milton was given the random, predetermined No. 6 seed in VIFL’s 10-team Burlington area tournament. The Yellow Jackets will visit third-seeded Burlington/South Burlington for a 7 p.m. Friday quarterfinal. MHS lost 34-18 during an Oct. 9 meeting between the two sides.
The semifinal games will be held when possible between Nov. 2-4 with the championship taking place either Nov. 6 or 7.
Field Hockey
Oct. 19: Playoff Announcement
MHS (0-6) took the No. 9 seed in the VPA Division 3 tournament and is set to head to eighth-seeded Springfield (0-5) on Wednesday for a 3:30 p.m. start. With a victory, the Yellow Jackets will then visit top-seeded Windsor (6-0) on Friday for a 3:30 p.m. quarterfinal.
Oct. 21: First Round at Springfield
Milton’s season came to an end Wednesday with a tough 2-0 defeat in the opening round of the Division 3 postseason tournament.
