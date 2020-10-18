MILTON -- The varsity boys’ soccer team at Milton High School (MHS) remains undefeated on the year after blanking Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) 3-0 Saturday evening.
Game Notes
- The Yellow Jackets improve to 6-0 on the year with their second win over the Thunderbirds this season; Milton defeated MVU 2-1 in the season opener on Sept. 30.
- MHS has two games left on the regular season schedule, the first being a 4 p.m. Tuesday home tilt against Mount Abraham.
How it Happened
First Half: Play was mostly contained to the middle third of the field for the opening 10 minutes as each team tried to find its rhythm. Cold, dewy conditions made for a slick soccer ball which proved problematic throughout the night with more than a few players losing their grip while attempting throw-ins.
The goalkeepers weren’t immune to the conditions, and their gloves didn’t provide much help. A ball sent into the MVU box was met by the visitor’s netminder, but he couldn’t secure it as a bobble ensued; while desperately trying to reel it in, he batted the ball across the goal line to give Milton the upper hand with 27:35 on the clock. Senior Kyle Brown was credited with the score.
The Yellow Jackets had a couple great looks through the rest of the period, but one rang off the crossbar while another went just wide.
Second Half: Milton made a strong push towards goal off the game’s restart, and the rest of the match was mostly played in MVU’s end of the pitch.
About 10 minutes into the second stanza, MHS earned a corner kick on the left side of the field; a header sent the ball towards the near post where a Thunderbird defender reacted by throwing his hands in the way. Not only was he whistled for a foul that gave Milton a penalty kick, but he was issued a red card for the hosts to play a man up the rest of the way.
Junior Caden Button was chosen to hit the penalty, and he placed it directly into the lower-left corner of the frame to make it a 2-0 game with 29:44 to go.
Midway through the half, MHS put it out of reach for Missisquoi Valley when junior Cooper Goodrich sent a pass into the box from deep down the right side of the field, finding classmate Cam Fougere who punched it home from right in front of the cage.
Thoughts from Yellow Jacket Head Coach Glen Button
What do you think about tonight’s win?
“Obviously, it’s good to get a win. The guys have played well this season. We seemed to be a little off tonight, but I thought we stepped up our intensity in the second half and were able to put the game away.”
Was there anything you said to the team at halftime that you think might have led to that increase of intensity?
“We wanted to stop, we wanted to be first to the ball, win every 50/50 ball. I thought we did a better job of that in the second half; I thought our communication got better in the second half, and we were able to string some passes together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.