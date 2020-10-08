MILTON -- On a chilly Thursday evening, Milton High School (MHS) hosted U-32 High School for a varsity field hockey bout. The Raiders would be victorious, however, as they went home with a 2-0 win.
Game Notes
- Prior to the start of action, Milton recognized its two senior players.
- The Yellow Jackets fall to 0-4 on the season with the loss.
- MHS is next in action on Monday with a 4 p.m. start at Lyndon.
How it Happened
First Quarter: U-32 controlled most of the opening frame, but the Milton goalkeeper was able to keep the visitors off the board through the first 13:30 of action. With 1:22 left in the quarter, a Raider shot from the left side went across the frame and found its way into the bottom-right corner of the cage for the upper hand.
Second Quarter: The visitors extended their lead shortly into the period when a scramble in front of the goal was pushed home with 9:17 on the clock. That would be the last score of the night as the two defenses and netminders stood their ground.
Milton’s best chance of the half came in the waning minutes after a long carry through open space resulted in a shot on net; while it was turned away, the Yellow Jackets had a couple more ensuing opportunities and corners right before the horn. None of them could beat the U-32 keeper, however, for the Raiders to bring their 2-0 advantage to the intermission.
Third Quarter: The hosts’ goalie continued to make save-after-save to maintain the close tally once play resumed. With about four minutes to go in the stanza, Milton had another good chance to get on the scoreboard after bringing the ball deep into their opponent’s end of the field. Despite having a couple corners, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t find the back of the cage before U-32 cleared it away.
Fourth Quarter: Milton came close once again to trimming its deficit after a long, contested carry down the left side of the field put the hosts in position for some quality shots. The Raider defense stood tall, however, and put an end to the threat before finishing the shutout.
Thoughts from MHS Head Coach Meghann Rowley
What did you think about the game?
“Overall, this was a really good game for us. It was our fourth game, and it was some of the most horrid movement, with breakaways and corners, that we've seen out of all four games that we've had. So I'm super proud of the girls for really utilizing their give-and-go passes and moving the ball up the sideline. We still have a bit of work to do defensively -- keeping our feet out of the way, keeping those corners from getting called, and making sure that we're marking on our right side; we have a tendency to get pulled to one side of the field, depending on where they're coming down. But we have some younger defensive players that are still learning, still getting mentored by a lot of the older girls. We're getting there; we're making progress every game.”
What do you think about the way your goaltender played to help keep you in it?
“Emma is phenomenal in goal. She is just one of those goalies who is bold enough to rush out a breakaway and save it, and she's always good at not letting those goals get to her -- keeping her head in the game. She's come miles and miles since her freshman year, and she's got great goalie intuition. I'm just really proud of a lot of the progress that she's made this season. We've played some tough teams, some fast teams, that have had really crazy-good shots on goal, and she just keeps her cool and gets right in there. She's utilizing her stick, her feet, her hands, and she's just phenomenal.”
Any comments about your two seniors who were honored here tonight?
“Ashton, who is one of our major defenders, has been such an integral part of the defensive line since she was a freshman. She's always held that spot at center [defense], and she's really made a lot of progress this year; she did last year too, but she’s made a lot of progress with gaining more confidence, running out to rush breakaways, and has really perfected the block tackle. She works so hard to push the ball wide and really carry it out of the circle instead of just whacking it away -- which is the reaction for most younger players.
“Kaitlyn, KT, is one of our captains this year, and she's just such a strong player, super positive. She's got phenomenal stick skills, and she always keeps her cool no matter what the situation is. She's really good at reading plays and then doing whatever she can to work the ball to her teammates. I want her so badly to go for the shots, but she's that player, nine times out of 10, who will see that a teammate has a better angle than her, and she'll set them up for success. And that really defines who she is as a person and a player. She just gives it her all; she doesn't stop, ever.”
