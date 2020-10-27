With regular seasons in the books, Milton High School (MHS) teams are now focusing on the playoff roads ahead of them.
On Monday, the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) announced the postseason tournament pairings for its boys’ and girls’ soccer state championships. While the VPA announced earlier that it would not be facilitating playoff tournaments for football, the Vermont Interscholastic Football League set up three area-based brackets -- Burlington, Hartford/St. Johnsbury, and Rutland -- and seeded teams prior to the end of the regular season so that those athletes could, too, have some sort of postseason.
Boys’ Soccer
With a perfect regular season record of 8-0, Milton took the No. 1 seed in the Division 2 tournament. The Yellow Jackets get a first round bye and will host a 3 p.m. Friday quarterfinal against either eighth-seeded Lamoille (3-4-1) or No. 9 Northfield/Williamstown (3-4-1). MHS hasn’t played either of those teams this year.
With a Friday win, the Yellow Jackets will then play in the semis which are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3. The championship game is currently set to be held Saturday, Nov. 7.
Girls’ Soccer
After going 6-2, MHS was tabbed with the sixth seed in the D2 tournament. The Yellow Jackets will host No. 11 Otter Valley (4-5) on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. start. The two squads did not play each other during the regular season.
A Tuesday win would then have the Yellow Jackets take on the winner of 14th-seeded Mount Abraham (1-8) at No. 3 U-32 (7-1); that quarterfinal is lined up for Saturday. The semis are to be held Nov. 4 with the championship game penciled in for Nov. 7.
Football
Despite going 2-7 in the regular season, Milton was given the random, predetermined No. 6 seed in VIFL’s 10-team Burlington area tournament. The Yellow Jackets will visit third-seeded Burlington/South Burlington for a 7 p.m. Friday quarterfinal. MHS lost 34-18 during an Oct. 9 meeting between the two sides.
The semifinal games will be held when possible between Nov. 2-4 with the championship taking place either Nov. 6 or 7.
