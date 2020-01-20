Milton High ran out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter on Jan. 17, and the Yellow Jackets held on to that upper hand to defeat Enosburg 67-50.
The victory helped Milton bounce back from two-straight losses--their only two so far this season.
The Yellow Jackets jumped on top and shut out the visitors in the opening frame--going up 16-0 in the onset of the evening. Junior Kyle Brown finished the first half with 18 points to help his team go into the locker room with a 44-21 advantage. Enosburg outscored the hosts in the second half, but the deficit was too much to overcome as Milton improved to 7-2 on the year.
“Tonight was a great display of how well our team can play defense,” said Milton head coach Chris Brown. “Holding Enosburg scoreless in the first quarter and taking a 16-0 lead was key for us tonight. Pregame, we talked about needing a big start, and the guys really stepped up.”
Brown totaled 23 points and 8 rebounds while classmate Brandon Dallas Jr. put up 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals. Junior Mike McNeil reached double figures with 10 points in addition to registering 3 steals, and Colin Mathis pitched in with 4 points, 8 boards, 7 assists, and a pair of steals.
“Mike McNeil had his strongest game of the year,” Coach Brown noted. “He did great getting us into our sets and scored well. Colin Mathis continues his unselfish play--creating easy scores for his teammates with some of the best assists of the year.
“Dan Moshevitis, earning the start tonight, continues to play very well,” Brown added. “Senior Damion Mitchell inspires us to play great defense with a will to win, and Adam Bilodeau continues to play well also. Sophomores Caden Button, Breaden Caragher, and Kayden Burke and junior Manolis Anemikos gave us solid minutes tonight--playing good defense and running our sets.”