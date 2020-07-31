BARRE -- Many Milton drivers participated last night in a number of competitive races at Thunder Road.
The highlight of the evening was Milton’s Trevor Jaques first-place finish in the Burnett Scrap Medals Road Warrior Feature #1, July 30.
In the 25-lap race, Jaques took the lead early. Nate Brien of Brookfield, Vermont hooked onto his bumper a few times, but ultimately couldn’t match Jaques’ speed. This was Jaques’ first-ever victory.
Jaques also took fourth place in the Burnett Scrap Medals Road Warrior Feature #2.
Scott Dragon, coming off last week’s win at the Midseason Championships, finished fifth in the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models competition.
After a massive crash involving several cars, the 50-lap race was forced to restart. Cody Blake of Barre, took the lead with only 10 laps to go, and crossed the finish line in first place. Dragon dodged the accident and finished the race surrounded by Kyle Pembroke from Montpelier and Bobby Therrien of Hinesburg, Vermont.
In the Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel Flying Tigers event, Milton’s Robort Gordon and Adam Maynard finished near the end of the pack in 24th and 26th place, respectively. Eric MacLaughlin of Milton finished 18th in the Allen Lumber Street Stocks.
Racing will continue next Thursday, Aug. 6 at Thunder Road. The Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel Flying Tigers will be back in the spotlight as well as championship stock car racing for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models and Allen Lumber Street Stocks.
Admission is $15 for adults and $3 for kids ages 12 and under with limited fan attendance. Advance tickets will be on sale until 10:00am Thursday, August 6 at https://happsnow.com/event/Thunder-Road-Speedbowl. A $15 pay-per-view is also available on the Northeast Sports Network at www.NSNsports.net/sponsors/racing.
BURNETT SCRAP METALS ROAD WARRIORS FEATURE #1
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Trevor Jaques ( 57 ) Milton, VT
2. Nate Brien ( 16 ) Williamstown, VT
3. Tyler Whittemore ( 74 ) Barre, VT
4. Brian Putney ( 87 ) E. Cornith, VT
5. Justin Prescott ( 44 ) Williston, VT
6. Dan Garrett Jr. ( 54 ) Berlin, VT
7. Frank Putney ( 78 ) Graniteville, VT
8. Fred Fleury ( 99 ) Graniteville, VT
9. Josh Vilbrin ( 07 ) Northfield, VT
10. Sean McCarthy ( 86 ) Williamstown, VT
11. Keith Normand ( 28 ) Waterford, VT
12. Jamie York ( 68 ) Barre, VT
13. Steven Reno ( 00 ) Barre, VT
14. Clay Badger ( 9 ) E. Montpelier, VT
15. Jacob Hall-Larson ( 42 ) Northfield, VT
16. Rodney Campbell ( 10 ) Worcester, VT
17. Todd Raymo ( 26 ) Swanton, VT
18. Paige Whittemore ( 47 ) Graniteville, VT
19. Jonathan Hill ( 35 ) Corinth, VT
20. Luke Marcheski ( 65 ) Boston, MA